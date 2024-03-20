3 Chicago precincts vote in favor of idea of turning lakefront into national park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Voters in three precincts in Rogers Park were on board in the Illinois Primary with designating the Chicago lakefront as a national park.

A referendum on the matter passed with more than 60 percent of the vote. However, the referendum was only on the ballot in the 4th, 15th, and 16th precincts in the 49th Ward – with a grand total of 1,240 votes cast on the question altogether.

Preservation Chicago has been calling for some time for turning the Chicago lakefront into a national park. The organization wants to ensure the maintenance of a lakefront free of obstructions and open to all.

"We realize the challenges in managing the vast Lakefront lands, and we want to encourage partnerships realizing the costs associated with this massive endeavor," Preservation Chicago has written. "To that end, we want to encourage the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District to pursue a national park designation for the entire Chicago Lakefront. Chicago can partner with the National Park Services to continue the legacy of protecting this precious resource for the enjoyment of all. Such an idea could lift and share the burden of maintenance of these sacred grounds, providing much-needed repairs to many of the park buildings and structures."

Creating a new national park in Chicago isn't unprecedented. After years of lobbying, the historic Pullman neighborhood in 2015 was designated a national monument.

In 2019, the Indiana Dunes Lakeshore also became a National Park, a move that came without any additional funding.

But when the proposal to turn the Chicago lakefront into a national park first surfaced in 2019, critics were quick to point out some pitfalls. On the Chicago Reddit page, one critic noted the adverse effect on national parks during a federal government shutdown that year.

Critics also say turning the lakefront into a national park could complicate expansion, or even renovation, of existing facilities – since the federal government would be involved.

Any official national park designation would require congressional action.