3 charged in murder of U.S. Postal worker in Chicago's southwest suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of an Orland Park mother who worked as a mail carrier in Chicago.

Back on March 20, Mechellea Williams, 28, was found shot and killed in her car near 17000 Pond Willow Drive in Orland Park. Williams' 2020 Nissan Maxima was full of bullet holes.

Williams was a dedicated mail carrier based at the Fort Dearborn Post Office, at 540 N. Dearborn St. in the River North community. She was also a mother of three, according to Elise Foster, the president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 11.

After months of investigation by the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, two men and one woman were taken into custody—and charges have been approved against them all.

One man, Kiraun Williams, 29, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder. He was taken into custody in Las Vegas on Aug. 15, and flown back to Cook County on Tuesday of this week.

Williams was ordered held in custody Wednesday.

A second man, Tyshann Boyd, 28, of Chicago, was charged with p[possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

A woman, Alexis Hernandez, 20, of Crete, Illinois, was charged with obstructing justice.

Orland Park police did not specify what roles each defendant is accused of playing in Mechellea Williams' murder, or any possible motive.