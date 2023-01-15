Watch CBS News
3 women charged after drugs, counterfeit cash found in car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving too slow landed three women in jail after Indiana state troopers say they also found drugs and counterfeit cash. 

Late Friday morning troopers stopped a red Ford SUV along the Indiana Toll Road for driving 45 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. 

State Police say the trooper smelled marijuana then searched the car and discovered about 30 grams of marijuana, pills believed to be ecstacy and about $3,000 in fake $100 bills. 

Marijuana is illegal in Indiana. 

All three of the women now facing charges are from Illinois. 

First published on January 14, 2023 / 8:20 PM

