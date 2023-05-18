1 hospitalized after 3-car roll over crash in Northbrook; driver cited

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – One person was hospitalized following a three-car crash in Northbrook Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dundee Road and Western Avenue.

Police say the at-fault driver was traveling westbound when they turned in front of oncoming traffic on Dundee Road and struck another car heading eastbound – causing it to roll over on its side.

A third car waiting at the light was also hit by the at-fault driver.

One of the drivers was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Traffic on Dundee Road was partially closed for an hour for investigation.

The driver who caused the crash was cited for failure to yield while turning left.