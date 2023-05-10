ISP: Person killed in 3-car crash on outbound Dan Ryan at 95th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is killed following a crash on the outbound Dan Ryan at 95th Street Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police say the three-car crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 a.m.

CBS2’s Nonstop News Crew has set up to show the OB Ryan closure at 95th Street. One person died in a 3-car crash around 12:30am today. Access SB I-57 from Halsted & the OB Ford from Stony Island. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/vSP97lSGAk — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 10, 2023

All southbound lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted off at 95th Street. All lanes have since reopened.

All lanes of the OB Ryan reopened at 95th Street shortly after 5:30 am. Anticipate residual delays along the IB Bishop Ford & I-57 as earlier gapers ease. Chopper 2 is lifting now to follow your midweek commute at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/0dcPBMydr5 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 10, 2023

There is no word on what led to the crash.