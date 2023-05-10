Watch CBS News
Local News

ISP: Person killed in 3-car crash on outbound Dan Ryan at 95th Street

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Person dead after 3-car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Person dead after 3-car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is killed following a crash on the outbound Dan Ryan at 95th Street Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police say the three-car crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 a.m.  

All southbound lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted off at 95th Street. All lanes have since reopened.

There is no word on what led to the crash. 

First published on May 10, 2023 / 8:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.