ISP: Person killed in 3-car crash on outbound Dan Ryan at 95th Street
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is killed following a crash on the outbound Dan Ryan at 95th Street Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police say the three-car crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 a.m.
All southbound lanes were shut down and traffic was diverted off at 95th Street. All lanes have since reopened.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.