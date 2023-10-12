3 armed men rob Chicago liquor stores

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for armed robbers who hit two stores overnight.

The three armed men in ski masks stole from the businesses and also held up customers. Police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected.

The first robbery took place just after 10 p.m. in Humboldt Park at West Town Wine and Spirts.

Police said the three suspects were armed with handguns and demanded money from the cash register. They also forced the store clerk to the back of the business.

The suspects left with money.

About 20 minutes later, the same robbery was reported in Logan Square at Tip Top Food and Liquors in the 2700 block of West North Avenue.

Chicago police say the suspects entered the store and demanded property from a total of four victims. They all handed over their belongings, which the suspects took before leaving.

No injuries have been reported.