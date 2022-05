'To Kill A Mockingbird' at the Nederlander Theatre

'To Kill A Mockingbird' at the Nederlander Theatre

'To Kill A Mockingbird' at the Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "To Kill A Mockingbird" is an American classic.

The highly regarded novel is now a successful Broadway show touring through Chicago.

2'S Got Your Ticket -- CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole spoke with one of its stars with a deep connection you just might remember from the 1962 film.