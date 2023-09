2's Got Your Ticket: The Jeff Awards

2's Got Your Ticket: The Jeff Awards

2's Got Your Ticket: The Jeff Awards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New York's got the Tonys and Chicago's got the Jeffs.

It's the theater community's award for excellence in stage productions.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has a look at this year's nominations.

Recognizing his visionary direction and impact on Chicago theater, the Joseph Jefferson Awards will honor director... Posted by Jeff Awards on Friday, September 22, 2023