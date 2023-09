2's Got Your Ticket: Hamilton returns to Chicago at the Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You haven't thrown away your shot to see "Hamilton."

The blockbuster musical has returned to Chicago.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sat down with the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.