CHICAGO (CBS) -- Everything's coming up roses at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire with a new brassy production of "Gypsy."

The classic musical pulls back the curtain on the glitz of show business.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole looks at what gives the show staying power.

The "Mother of all Musicals" has arrived at the Marriott Theatre. Prepare to be thrilled by the magic of GYPSY: A Musical Fable✨ pic.twitter.com/cwTZeKqHt3 — The Marriott Theatre (@MarriottTheatre) August 31, 2023