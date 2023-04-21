2's Got Your Ticket: Grease (with a Chicago touch)

2's Got Your Ticket: Grease (with a Chicago touch)

2's Got Your Ticket: Grease (with a Chicago touch)

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grease is the word at the Drury Lane Theatre.

The nostalgic new production gives a nod to the musical's Chicago roots.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole introduces to two of the production's creatives: a married couple with a unique working partnership. They are assistant director/choreographer Felicia Finley and director/choreographer Paul Stancato.

Grease opens TONIGHT! Stay tuned this evening as Drury Lane takes you for a behind-the-scenes look before the curtain... Posted by Drury Lane on Thursday, April 20, 2023