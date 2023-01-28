Watch CBS News
2's Got Your Ticket: Andy Warhol in Iran

Andy Warhol in Iran at Northlake Theater
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Iranian Revolution of the 70s might be the last place you'd expect to find artist Andy Warhol. 

But in a new production at Northlight Theatre, that's where he is, in a play about two very different worlds. With 2's Got Your Ticket, here's entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole. 

