CHICAGO (CBS) -- "A Christmas Carol" at the Goodman Theatre has been a Chicago tradition for decades.

The actor who brings Ebenezer Scrooge to life has been playing the role for 16 years.

With "2's Got Your Ticket" and in a heartfelt interview, actor Larry Yando told CBS 2 Entertainment Reporter Vince Gerasole just what the experience has meant to him.