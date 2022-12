CHICAGO (CBS) -- Back by popular demand this holiday season, a satirical sequel to "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

And it's not what you imagined. 2's Got Your ticket entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has a look at Theater Wit's, "Who's Holiday."

Box Office PSA: The Sunday matinee on 12/11 of WHO'S HOLIDAY is SOLD OUT. For other performances, visit https://www.theaterwit.org/plays/annual/whosholiday/ :) Posted by Theater Wit on Thursday, December 8, 2022