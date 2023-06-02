Watch CBS News
What's for dinner? The 2nd annual Joliet Food Truck Friday has something for everyone

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In this installment of Food Truck Friday, we go a bit farther than Daley Plaza.

CBS 2 is off to Joliet where there's a Food Truck Friday Festival taking place It started at 4:00 at Essington near Ingalls. June marks the second year of the fun and tasty event.

The Joliet Food Truck Friday runs until 8:00 p.m. There will be one every Friday in June. 

First published on June 2, 2023 / 5:08 PM

