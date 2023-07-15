2nd annual iFest in Bolingbrook kicks off Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can travel the world without leaving the state.
It's the return of iFest in Bolingbrook - back for its second year.
The international festival celebrates cultures from all over the world.
You'll find authentic cuisines, handmade goods, games, and more.
This year will also have a special children's zone, with international-focused activities.
The festival is free and takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bolingbrook Festival Grounds.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.