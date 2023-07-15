2nd annual iFest in Bolingbrook kicks off Saturday

iFest in Bolingbrook returns for its second year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can travel the world without leaving the state.

It's the return of iFest in Bolingbrook - back for its second year.

The international festival celebrates cultures from all over the world.

You'll find authentic cuisines, handmade goods, games, and more.

This year will also have a special children's zone, with international-focused activities.

The festival is free and takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bolingbrook Festival Grounds.