26-year-old man shot, killed in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in West Englewood Thursday afternoon.

The man was traveling eastbound on 59th Street around 4 p.m. when three unknown offenders approached in a dark-colored SUV, according to Chicago police.

The offenders exited their vehicle and fired shots striking the victim.

The victim was shot in the head and arm. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further information.