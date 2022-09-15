Watch CBS News
Local News

26-year-old man shot, killed in West Englewood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in West Englewood Thursday afternoon.

The man was traveling eastbound on 59th Street around 4 p.m. when three unknown offenders approached in a dark-colored SUV, according to Chicago police.

The offenders exited their vehicle and fired shots striking the victim.

The victim was shot in the head and arm. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further information.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 5:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.