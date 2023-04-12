25-year-old man shot, killed in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 1600 block of West 66th around 4:45. Police said the man was walking down the street when someone fired shots. The 25-year-old had a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest and his hip. The 25-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no one is in custody.