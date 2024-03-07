24-hour vigil in Chicago calling for ceasefire in Gaza

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Several groups are holding a 24-hour vigil right now to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and honor the Palestinians killed.

The vigil started at 8 a.m. in Federal Plaza.

Hundreds are expected to attend the event sponsored by a coalition of Chicago organizations including "Jewish Voice for Peace" and "If Not Now."

Organizers said the names of Palestinians killed during the war will be read aloud.

They will also call on Biden and Illinois senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to end the military operations.