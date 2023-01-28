Watch CBS News
Hundreds to participate in 22nd Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people will run into the icy waters of Lake Michigan today all to raise money for local families.

This year is the 22nd annual Polar Plunge put on by the Chicago Polar Bear Club.

Each year the group organizes the event to help local families facing difficult times.

Today's plunge is at noon at Oak Street Beach.

If you want to stay warm and dry, you can still donate to the cause at chicagopolarbearclub.com.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 8:06 AM

