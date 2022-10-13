22-year-old man shot and killed during home invasion in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 22-year-old man was killed after being shot during a home invasion in the South Shore neighborhood.
Witnesses told police the man was in an apartment, in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place around 2 a.m., when an unknown man entered through the back store.
The man started arguing with the victim for shooting him multiple times in the chest.
Police are searching for the shooter.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.