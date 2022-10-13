Watch CBS News
Local News

22-year-old man shot and killed during home invasion in South Shore

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 22-year-old man was killed after being shot during a home invasion in the South Shore neighborhood. 

Witnesses told police the man was in an apartment, in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place around 2 a.m., when an unknown man entered through the back store.

The man started arguing with the victim for shooting him multiple times in the chest. 

Police are searching for the shooter. 

First published on October 13, 2022 / 4:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.