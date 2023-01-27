Watch CBS News
New 211 social service phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.

211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.

A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 7:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

