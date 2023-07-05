Creator of 21 Pineapples breaking stigmas surrounding people with disabilities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new home-grown business is on a mission to break the stigma surrounding people with disabilities.

CEO Nate Simmon and his mother, Holly Simon appeared on CBS 2's 9:00 a.m. stream show to talk about their clothing brand 21Pineapples.

The business was created to employ people with disabilities when they age out of the special ed system.

"The goal is to have discussions at the kitchen table. Someone sees Nate and says 'I love that shirt.' He whips out his business card, and a conversation is created. We want to teach kids that they are more alike than they are different, that the possibilities are endless," said founder Holly Simon.

Thank you for having us this morning CBS Chicago - we are so lucky to be able to spread our mission of love, acceptance & inclusion of those with special abilities 🫶🏻 #21Pineapples Posted by 21 Pineapples Shirt Co. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023