20th annual 'Cop On A Rooftop' fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Back for its 20th year, police departments across the area are hosting the 'Cop On A Rooftop' event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Special Olympics. 

This year's participating departments include Northbrook, Saint Charles, and Palos Park.

The event is underway and will last until noon. Officers will gather outside local Dunkin shops to collect funds.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will join the Northbrook Police Department at the Dunkin on Willow and Sherman Road. 

You can find a full list of participating departments and locations by visiting the Special Olympics website.

