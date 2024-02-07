The 2025 Ford Explorer makes its debut this weekend at Chicago Auto Show

The 2025 Ford Explorer makes its debut this weekend at Chicago Auto Show

The 2025 Ford Explorer makes its debut this weekend at Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the best-selling American SUV of all time -- and it's manufactured right in Chicago.

The Ford Explorer is among the many fan favorites being featured at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show. CBS 2 got a sneak peek of the 2025 Explorer ahead of the Chicago Auto Show.

The 2025 Ford Explorer is described as chic, sporty, and efficient. A true product of Chicago that has kept thousands of workers over three decades hard at work.

From its bold design outside to a big tech upgrade inside the 2025 Ford Explorer doesn't disappoint.

It has not one- but two digital displays making navigation a breeze.

An automotive contribution produced on the South Side of Chicago where the Ford Motor Company assembly plant is based.

This year marks a milestone.

"It's assembled right here in Chicago. And it's celebrating its 100th anniversary of producing Ford and Lincoln vehicles. So we couldn't have dreamt of a better event to Come and show the public," said Andrew Stately, Ford Explorer brand manager.

Making its much-anticipated debut at the Chicago Auto Show this week.

The latest update of the popular SUV ran into a couple of speed bumps along the way, after 4,800 workers at the plant went on strike late last year. But after a deal was made, workers went back to work

Just in time to roll out the new model.

The increase in our production is welcomed by our workforce and We want to continue for another hundred years," said Chris Peña

President, UAW LOCAL 551.

With no shortage of features, Ford hopes to add to their already 8 million explorers sold worldwide.

If Consumers like what they see, the 2025 Ford Explorer will be available for purchase this summer.

On February 13th, CBS 2 is "Shifting Gears" giving you a front-row seat to all the action, right after the news at 6:30.