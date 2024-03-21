2024 Summerfest lineup released; Keith Urban, AJR, Maroon 5 headlining in Milwaukee
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Keith Urban, AJR with Carly Rae Jepsen, and Maroon 5 are among the artists headlining Summerfest in Milwaukee this summer.
Chelsea Cutler, Goo Goo Dolls, FLETCHER, Sleater-Kinney, REO Speedwagon, Black Pumas, Jamila Woods, Better than Ezra and O.A.R. are also performing throughout the festival.
he headliner for June 22 remains a mystery.
The festival runs over the weekends June 20 to June 22, June 27 to June 29 and July 4 to July 6.
You can see the full lineup on the Summerfest website.