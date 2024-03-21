Watch CBS News
2024 Summerfest lineup released; Keith Urban, AJR, Maroon 5 headlining in Milwaukee

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Keith Urban, AJR with Carly Rae Jepsen, and Maroon 5 are among the artists headlining  Summerfest in Milwaukee this summer. 

Chelsea Cutler, Goo Goo Dolls, FLETCHER, Sleater-Kinney, REO Speedwagon, Black Pumas, Jamila Woods, Better than Ezra and O.A.R. are also performing throughout the festival. 

he headliner for June 22 remains a mystery. 

The festival runs over the weekends June 20 to June 22, June 27 to June 29 and July 4 to July 6. 

You can see the full lineup on the Summerfest website. 

First published on March 21, 2024 / 8:55 AM CDT

