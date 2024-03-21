2024 Summerfest lineup released; Keith Urban, AJR, Maroon 5 headlining in Milwaukee

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Keith Urban, AJR with Carly Rae Jepsen, and Maroon 5 are among the artists headlining Summerfest in Milwaukee this summer.

Chelsea Cutler, Goo Goo Dolls, FLETCHER, Sleater-Kinney, REO Speedwagon, Black Pumas, Jamila Woods, Better than Ezra and O.A.R. are also performing throughout the festival.

Living in our mind rent-free 😍 The Summerfest lineup presented by @AmFam is here 🙌 Now sound off and tell us who you're excited to see and tag your Summerfest Squad to get the party started ✌️ pic.twitter.com/YpsbOWhJbf — Summerfest (@Summerfest) March 21, 2024

he headliner for June 22 remains a mystery.

The festival runs over the weekends June 20 to June 22, June 27 to June 29 and July 4 to July 6.

You can see the full lineup on the Summerfest website.