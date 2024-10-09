2024 Chicago Marathon street closures begin Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's almost time for the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and road closures are in full effect.

The marathon will take place on Sunday, October 13 at 7:30 a.m. The wheelchair start will be at 7:20 a.m.

Starting Wednesday, Jackson Drive will be closed between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Parts of Balbo Drive and Columbus will begin to close on Thursday. By Friday, parts of Columbus Drive, Congress Plaza on Michigan Avenue, Ida Be. Wells, and Jackson Drive will begin to close.

You can find a full list of closures here. You can find the anticipated street opening times here.