Holiday travel could break records millions as expected to fill airports, transportation hubs, AAA says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It could be a record-setting holiday travel season, according to AAA.

The millions of people traveling across the country both on the road and in the air could surpass pre-pandemic travel levels.

By this time the bags are packed, and accommodations are all set, but are you ready to hit the road this weekend?

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, more than 115 million Americans are expected to be on the move over the holidays - packing the nation's roads, airports, and other transportation hubs.

The nation's airlines expect more than 39 million flyers to travel during the two-week stretch - up 16% from last year. At airports alone, expect almost three million passengers daily.

TSA is preparing for one of the busiest periods of the holiday rush right now.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says his office is closely tracking the airlines' performance. He's hoping for an improvement from Southwest Airlines' meltdown from last year when the airline canceled thousands of flights and stranded more than two million travelers over the holidays.

Right now, the busy travel day is looking good with no significant delays locally.

O'Hare is seeing six total cancellations and there are just two at Midway.