City begins closing streets to prepare for Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city has started closing down streets around Grant Park ahead of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Jackson Drive was closed between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

On Thursday, Balbo Drive was closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive; and Columbus Dive was closed between Ida B. Wells Parkway and Roosevelt Road.

On Friday, Columbus will be closed between Monroe and Jackson Streets; Congress Plaza Drive (the curved road east of Michigan Avenue between Van Buren and Harrison streets) was closed; Ida B. Wells was closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive; and Jackson Dive was closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

On Saturday, Columbus will be closed between Randolph and Monroe Streets; Roosevelt Road will be closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive; and Monroe Street will be closed between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

On Sunday, Columbus will be closed from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt Road from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Michigan Avenue will be closed between Madison Street and 9th Street from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.; Roosevelt Road will be closed from Michigan to Columbus from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Michigan Avenue will be closed from 9th Street to Roosevelt Road from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Streets around Grant Park will begin reopening as early as 2 p.m. on Sunday, with all streets fully reopened by Monday at 6 a.m.

Other streets along the race course will begin closing around 7 a.m. on Sunday, and should reopen by 4:30 p.m., or when it is safe to do so.