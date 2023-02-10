2023 Chicago Auto Show kicks off Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Auto Show officially opens to the public Saturday.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got an early look at all the cars on display at McCormick Place. The show features more than 1,900 cars, trucks and SUVs along with seven different test tracks.

As Kostek, along with a professional driver, experienced, you can check out the 2023 Ford Bronco and go down a 25-foot hill. She tried some test tracks that will be open to guests soon.

Kostek also visited Camp Jeep where there are seven models to visit. The exhibit is all about off-roading and this year, you can check out the new Jeep Wrangler.

