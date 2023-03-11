2023 Autism & Developmental Differences Expo underway at Malcolm X College
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parents and adults with autism can find resources, services, and learn about various programs.
The Autism and Developmental Differences Expo started at 10 a.m. at Malcolm X College and runs through 1 p.m.
It includes free developmental screeners and workshops for parents.
You can attend for free but you need to register ahead of time on the expo's Eventbrite page.
