2023 Autism & Developmental Differences Expo underway at Malcolm X College

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parents and adults with autism can find resources, services, and learn about various programs.

The Autism and Developmental Differences Expo started at 10 a.m. at Malcolm X College and runs through 1 p.m.

It includes free developmental screeners and workshops for parents.

You can attend for free but you need to register ahead of time on the expo's Eventbrite page

