2022 Life Time Chicago Triathlon brings thousands to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's nothing like a little exercise to get you going in the morning! 

Malachi Henry of Indiana was the first person to cross the finish line at the 2022 Life Time Chicago Triathlon 

Competitors faced a nearly mile long swim, a 25-mile bike ride and then capped it all off with a six mile run. 

It's a grueling test of endurance, but the athletes say the atmosphere makes it a special experience. 

More than 5,000 athletes from around the world, including more than 800 first timers, participated in the race.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 11:41 PM

