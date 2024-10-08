Arizona man arrested in connection with deadly 2021 crash on Chicago's North Side

A 28-year-old man from Arizona was arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 fatal crash on Chicago's North Side.

Wedeke Nondo, of Glendale, Arizona, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide/motor vehicle.

Chicago police said he was arrested on Monday by Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 2600 block of South 28th Drive in Phoenix.

Police said Nondo was the person responsible for the fatal crash that happened on Nov. 12, 2021, in the 6800 block of N. Western Avenue. The suspect in that crash was driving recklessly and hit two pedestrians.

Both pedestrians, an 88-year-old woman, and a 49-year-old woman, died as a result of the crash.

Nondo was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.