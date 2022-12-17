Over 200 snow vehicles deployed to clear residential areas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With all the snow we saw over the past couple of days, Chicago's snowplows are clearing residential streets.
The Department of Streets and Sanitation says there are more than 200 snow vehicles.
Salt spreaders have been working since Thursday to make sure the main roads are safe and passable.
If you're interested, you can follow the city's snow fleet in real-time by visiting chicagoshovels.org.
