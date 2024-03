20-year-old stabbed during attempted robbery on train platform in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on a CTA platform early Monday morning in The Loop.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., the 20-year-old victim was waiting at the State/Lake stop when another man tried to rob him.

The victim was cut multiple times during a fight. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.