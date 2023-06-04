Watch CBS News
2-year-old girl accidentally shot in Vernon Hills home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vernon Hills Police are investigating the shooting of a 2-year-old girl that was initially reported as a fireworks accident. 

Someone called for help Friday afternoon around 2:15, claiming the girl was somehow injured by fireworks. It happened in the 300 block of Plumwood Lane. 

Officers later determined she was shot. 

Investigators found a loaded semi-automatic pistol on a bed inside the home. 

They believe the shooting was an accident. 

The girl was airlifted to Chicago for specialized care but is expected to survive. 

The victim and her 3-year-old and 6-year-old brothers were being cared for by their 17-year-old aunt and her 19-year-old boyfriend at the time. 

The 19-year-old, Joseph Hatchett, of Grayslake, now faces one count of reckless conduct, a felony charge, and endangering the life of a child, a misdemeanor. Additional charges are pending continued investigation, police said.

The shooting occurred on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

