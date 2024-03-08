2 women sought by police after stealing thousands in makeup from Indiana retail stores

HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) – Police are seeking two women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of makeup from Highland and Schererville, Indiana businesses.

Surveillance cameras captured the women who Highland police say stole over $2,000 in makeup from a local business.

The same suspects were also caught on camera at a CVS Pharmacy in Schererville. The pair allegedly stole $1,000 in merchandise from the store, according to the Schererville Police Department.

It is unclear when the thefts occurred.

The women are believed to be involved in other thefts and were last seen driving a black car.

Highland Police Department

Schererville Police Department

Anyone with information can contact Detective Commander Jason Hildenbrand at 219-972-5071 or Detective Knight at 219-322-5000 ext. 2319.

Tipsters can also call the Crime Tip Line at 219-865-4646.

Callers may remain anonymous.