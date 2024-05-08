2 women Killed, 1 critically hurt in crash involving Mack truck in Chicago suburb

WAUCONDA, Ill. (CBS) — Two women were killed, and another was critically hurt after their car collided with a dump truck in unincorporated Wauconda Wednesday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's Office said that around 8 a.m., deputies responded to Fairfield Road and Chardon Road, where a 2007 Nissan Versa and dump truck collided, causing major damage to both vehicles.

Preliminary investigation indicated a 2007 Mack dump truck, driven by a 44-year-old man from Round Lake Park, was heading northbound on Fairfield Road and approaching Chardon Road. The Versa, driven by a 48-year-old woman from Waukegan, was heading westbound on Chardon Road and approaching Fairfield Road at the same time.

The driver of the Nissan entered the intersection directly in front of the truck and was struck on the driver's side. The truck then rolled over on its side and spilled a load of loose concrete.

The office said traffic on Chardon Road at Fairfield Road is controlled by a stop sign, but there are no stop signs or traffic control devices for traffic on Fairfield Road at the intersection.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. A 55-year-old woman from Round Lake Beach was a passenger in the backseat and was also pronounced dead at the scene. A front-seat passenger, a 45-year-old woman from Round Lake Beach, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

Autopsies are being scheduled on the two women killed in the crash.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.