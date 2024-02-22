2 women injured after SUV crashes into garage on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two women were injured after an SUV crashed into the side of a garage in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the 22-year-old driver lost control of the car and drove into the side of the garage in the 900 block of West 83rd Street just before 2:15 a.m.

The driver was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. The passenger was also in fair condition and she was taken to Christ Hospital.