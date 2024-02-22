2 women injured after SUV crashes into garage on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two women were injured after an SUV crashed into the side of a garage in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police said the 22-year-old driver lost control of the car and drove into the side of the garage in the 900 block of West 83rd Street just before 2:15 a.m.
The driver was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. The passenger was also in fair condition and she was taken to Christ Hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.