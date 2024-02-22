Watch CBS News
Local News

2 women injured after SUV crashes into garage on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

2 women injured after SUV crashes into garage on Chicago's South Side
2 women injured after SUV crashes into garage on Chicago's South Side 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two women were injured after an SUV crashed into the side of a garage in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the 22-year-old driver lost control of the car and drove into the side of the garage in the 900 block of West 83rd Street just before 2:15 a.m.

The driver was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. The passenger was also in fair condition and she was taken to Christ Hospital. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 5:46 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.