2 women found shot in Gold Coast; offender in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police found two women shot while on foot patrol in Gold Coast Saturday morning.

Police said officers were on patrol, in the 0-100 block of West Division around 3:17 a.m., when they heard shots and found two women shot.

A 29-year-old woman was grazed in the left side of the head and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the left leg and buttocks and was transported by CFD to Northwestern in good condition.

One offender was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

A weapon was recovered.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

First published on July 23, 2022 / 8:08 AM

