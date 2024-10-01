2 women attacked at Chicago's 95th Street Red Line terminal, 1 suffers cut

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women were attacked at the 95th Street CTA Red Line terminal late Tuesday, and one of them suffered a cut.

Police said at 5:10 p.m., the women—ages 23 and 31—were on the platform at the Chicago Transit Authority terminal when some people came up and attacked them.

The 23-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the left shoulder, police said. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

The second victim refused medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.