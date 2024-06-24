Two tornadoes touched down west of Chicago Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service determined on Monday that two tornadoes touched down west of Chicago late Saturday night, neither of which were tornado-warned storms.

NWS crews surveyed storm damage and found that an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour touched down in Kane County near Elburn at 10:37 p.m. Saturday. The tornado was on the ground for four minutes, covering 2.3 miles, and was three football fields wide at its peak.

A second EF-0 tornado touched down at 11:04 p.m. in DuPage County near Wheaton, according to NWS, and left a damage path 4.85 miles long to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. The tornado had peak winds of 80 miles per hour and was on the ground for six minutes.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths from Saturday's tornadoes.