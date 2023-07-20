2 teens shot in separate shootings overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were hospitalized after being shot during separate shootings overnight.

Around 11:35 p.m., A 17-year-old was shot while inside a home in the 100 block of West 81st Street. Police said shots were fired from outside the residence.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his back.

Just after midnight, police said a 15-year-old girl was walking on the sidewalk, in the 5300 block of West Drummond Place, when someone inside a black sedan fired shots.

The teen was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to her left arm. She is listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.