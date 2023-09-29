2 teens shot during attempted robbery in Chicago backyard

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot during an attempted robbery on the Northwest Side.

Police said just after 11 p.m., an 18-year-old and 17-year-old were in their backyard, in the 2200 block of North Parkside Avenue, when a man tried to rob them at gunpoint.

A struggle ensued and both teens were shot.

The teens are expected to recover from their physical injuries.

No arrests have been made.