2 teens shot during attempted robbery in Chicago backyard
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot during an attempted robbery on the Northwest Side.
Police said just after 11 p.m., an 18-year-old and 17-year-old were in their backyard, in the 2200 block of North Parkside Avenue, when a man tried to rob them at gunpoint.
A struggle ensued and both teens were shot.
The teens are expected to recover from their physical injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.