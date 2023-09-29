Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens shot during attempted robbery in Chicago backyard

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot during an attempted robbery on the Northwest Side. 

Police said just after 11 p.m., an 18-year-old and 17-year-old were in their backyard, in the 2200 block of North Parkside Avenue, when a man tried to rob them at gunpoint. 

A struggle ensued and both teens were shot. 

The teens are expected to recover from their physical injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on September 29, 2023 / 6:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.