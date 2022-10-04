2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning.

Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release.

Officers found two male victims in the rear of the residence laying on the ground and unresponsive. They had wounds consistent with gunshots to their bodies.

Police checked and could not find any signs of life.

The area was secured and the Lake County Coroner's Office and Gary/Lake County Metro Homicide and Lake County Crime Lab were notified.

The coroner's office later identified the boys as Dayvion Jones, 16, and Bobby Wright, 14, both of Gary. The coroner ruled both of their deaths as homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Gary/Lake Country Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.