2 suspects in stolen semi-tractor trailer on the run, last seen in South Barrington

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men are on the run after police attempted an arrest in connection with a stolen semi-truck tractor.

The Elmhurst Police Department was investigating the stolen tractor when officers, along with Illinois State Police, stopped the stolen truck and a sedan involved in the theft.

Police said three men ran from the vehicles and only one of them was taken into custody.

Police said the suspects were last seen in South Barrington, one near Covered Bridge Road and Barrington Road, and the other at Liberty Drive and Bartlett Road. One suspect was wearing a tan or light-colored sweatshirt and light pants and the other suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.