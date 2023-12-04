2 Southern Illinois University students killed in head-on crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two Southern Illinois University students were killed following a head-on crash in Carbondale Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Illinois Avenue just before 8 a.m. where two trucks collided head-on near a school bus.

The driver and only occupant of the car heading southbound suffered serious injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale by emergency crews.

The students, identified as Wolfgang W. Gustaveson, 19, of Park Ridge, and Francis M. Martinez, 18, of Des Plaines, were in the other vehicle heading northbound. They were found dead as a result of the crash.

Both were attending SIU in Carbondale and were living on campus, according to police.

The school bus was not impacted, and no one onboard was hurt.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the De Soto Police Department, the Carbondale Fire Department, the Carbondale Public Works Department, and the Illinois State Police assisted in this investigation.

Traffic on North Illinois Avenue has since reopened.



Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips can be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on this website's main page.