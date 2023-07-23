ISP: 2 seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway

2 seriously hurt in 4-car crash on Kennedy Expressway

2 seriously hurt in 4-car crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are seriously hurt after a crash on the Kennedy Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 2:10 a.m., troopers responded to a four-car crash on southbound I-90 near Western Avenue.

The victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries including bleeding from the head.

Express lanes were shut down while first responders assessed the scene. All lanes reopened around 3:21 a.m.

No further information was immediately