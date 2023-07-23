Watch CBS News
Local News

ISP: 2 seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 seriously hurt in 4-car crash on Kennedy Expressway
2 seriously hurt in 4-car crash on Kennedy Expressway 00:14

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are seriously hurt after a crash on the Kennedy Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 2:10 a.m., troopers responded to a four-car crash on southbound I-90 near Western Avenue.

The victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries including bleeding from the head.

Express lanes were shut down while first responders assessed the scene. All lanes reopened around 3:21 a.m.

No further information was immediately

First published on July 23, 2023 / 8:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.