2 people shot in alley on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were shot in an alley on Chicago's Near North side.
Police said a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing in an alley, in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue just before 2:15 a.m., when shots were fired.
Police said the victims were shot from a distance.
Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
