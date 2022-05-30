Watch CBS News
2 people shot in alley on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were shot in an alley on Chicago's Near North side. 

Police said a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing in an alley, in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue just before 2:15 a.m., when shots were fired.  

Police said the victims were shot from a distance.

Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. 

No one is in custody.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 8:35 AM

