2 people in custody, gun recovered after crash in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A gun was recovered from a car involved in a crash in Avalon Park Wednesday night. 

According to police, a Dodge Charger was driving in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 11:15 p.m. when it hit a Lexus sedan. 

The driver of the sedan was taken to Northwestern Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. 

The two people in the Dodge were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on June 3, 2022 / 7:04 AM

